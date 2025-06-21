25,000 tribal students perform Surya Namaskaram

Visakhapatnam: IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh announced that the State government has already decided to organise yoga once a week in all schools after June 21 and will implement it.

Speaking on the occasion of 25,000 students performing Surya Namaskaram at the Andhra University Engineering College Grounds on Friday to achieve a record, Lokesh said that it’s one of the proud moments.

Lokesh mentioned that the entire country and world is looking towards Visakhapatnam which is hosting the record-breaking event in the world of history.

As many as 25,000 tribal students of Alluri Sitarama Raju district performed Surya Namaskaram in 15 minutes, creating a Guinness World Record. The Minister stated that he was surprised to see the commitment and perseverance of the tribal students.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give him an opportunity to organise International Yoga Day in Visakhapatnam so that it would be done in a historical manner, the Minister said.

Lokesh informed that 5 lakh people would participate in ‘Yogandhra-2025’ and create a Guinness World Record. “Yoga is not just about Asanas but is a way of life. It teaches discipline to all of us. When I was of your age, Nara Chandrababu Naidu used to do yoga with me,” the Education Minister recalled, addressing the students.

Further, he congratulated ASR District Collector Dinesh Kumar for making the students practice yoga meticulously for the past one year. “The Prime Minister loves Andhra Pradesh and Visakhapatnam very much.

He is coming to the city for the second time in a year. Achieving Guinness Book of World Records through largest participation in yoga is a gift to be presented to the Prime Minister,” Lokesh said. Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav mentioned that tribal students who grew up in the forests of Andhra Pradesh have created a record with great effort and coordination. He said that if children in urban areas were asked to do 10 Surya Namaskar for 10 minutes, 9 of them would fail. He attributed the lack of physical exercise, eating habits and mobile addiction to this. He hoped that these students would set more records in future.

Among others Tribal Affairs Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav and MP CM Ramesh participated.