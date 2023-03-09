2nd India Vs Australia ODI in Vizag on March 19

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Cricket Association is all set for the second One-day International (ODI) day and night match between India and Australia on March19 at Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here.

ACA is hosting the one-day match after a gap of four years. The match first session will be held from 1.30 pm to 5 pm followed by a break for 45 minutes. The second session starts from 5.45 pm and continues till the end of the match. The entry gates will be opened two hours before the scheduled time of the match for the general public i.e., from 11.30 am onwards and they will be closed by 3.30 pm. High technology and professionalism will be used for hassle-free and efficient management of the match. Tickets would be available both online and offline, through Paytm, said secretary of ACA, S R Gopinath Reddy. He said that the ACA has not increased the prices of the tickets keeping the spectators' interests in view.

According to the ACA officials, the tickets are priced at Rs 600, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 3,500 and Rs 6,000. The offline tickets will be issued at three centres in the city from 10 am to 4 pm from March 13. The online ticket sale will commence from March 10. Drinking water will be available free of cost inside the stadium and sufficient parking facilities are arranged at the designated venues for free movement and convenience of the public, the GVMC will be arranging food stalls at different stands, said Gopinath Reddy.

The members of ACA appealed to all the concerned district officials and public to extend their cooperation and make the match a grand success.