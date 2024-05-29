  • Menu
A 15-year-old girl allegedly commits suicide at her residence

A 15-year-old girl allegedly commits suicide at her residence
Visakhapatnam: A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.The incident happened at Vambay Colony in Madhurawada...

Visakhapatnam: A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The incident happened at Vambay Colony in Madhurawada after her mother Annapurna scolded the girl for spending hours browsing the mobile phone. It is learnt that Annapurna's the single parent for the girl as her husband Mahesh passed away.

Upon seeing the girl hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence, she was immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment. However, the doctors declared her brought dead. Later, the girl's body was shifted to King George Hospital for post-mortem.

The police registered a case and investigation is on.

