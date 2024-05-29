Live
- WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Testing New Meta AI Feature for Quick Image Generation
- Viksit Bharat never possible without Viksit Bengal, says PM Modi
- CABI announces top 30 women blind cricketers for selection trials at Bhubaneshwar
- A 15-year-old girl allegedly commits suicide at her residence
- Vaani Kapoor seeks blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain
- Essential tips for managing diabetes during summer heatwaves
- Paree Sanitary Pads promotes period-friendly workplaces
- Spreading awareness
- Educating students about menstrual hygiene
- IIT Bombay, TCS to develop India’s 1st Quantum Diamond microchip imager
Just In
A 15-year-old girl allegedly commits suicide at her residence
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.The incident happened at Vambay Colony in Madhurawada...
Visakhapatnam: A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.
The incident happened at Vambay Colony in Madhurawada after her mother Annapurna scolded the girl for spending hours browsing the mobile phone. It is learnt that Annapurna's the single parent for the girl as her husband Mahesh passed away.
Upon seeing the girl hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence, she was immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment. However, the doctors declared her brought dead. Later, the girl's body was shifted to King George Hospital for post-mortem.
The police registered a case and investigation is on.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS