  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

A host of awareness events held on occasion of World AIDS Day

Andhra Medical College organising a massive awareness programme on HIV-AIDS in Visakhapatnam on Sunday
x

Andhra Medical College organising a massive awareness programme on HIV-AIDS in Visakhapatnam on Sunday

Highlights

  • Department of Community Medicine, Andhra Medical College organised a massive awareness programme
  • The event saw the enthusiastic participation of over 500 undergraduate and postgraduate students, interns, and faculty members

Visakhapatnam: Marking the World AIDS Day, a massive awareness programme was organised at Beach Road by the Department of Community Medicine, Andhra Medical College here on Sunday.

The event saw the enthusiastic participation of over 500 undergraduate and postgraduate students, interns, and faculty members.

They emphasised the importance of HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment and the fight against stigma.

Inaugurating the rally, KGH Superintendent Dr Sivanand and a renowned gastroenterologist from California, USA Dr Vijaya emphasised the need for continued advocacy and education to achieve an AIDS-free future.

“Advances in HIV treatment and prevention are remarkable, but our biggest challenge remains ensuring equal access and breaking the stigma that prevents many from seeking care,” they said.

The event was highlights, including a striking 50-meter-long red ribbon formation by MBBS students symbolising solidarity and support for individuals living with HIV-AIDS.

A flash mob performed by medical students energised the crowd, combining vibrant choreography with critical messages about HIV prevention and testing.

Following the flash mob, a theatrical skit portrayed real-life scenarios, focusing on safe practices, the importance of early testing, and eliminating stigma against the virus. Professor and head of community medicine Dr A Krishnaveni, others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick