A host of awareness events held on occasion of World AIDS Day

Visakhapatnam: Marking the World AIDS Day, a massive awareness programme was organised at Beach Road by the Department of Community Medicine, Andhra Medical College here on Sunday.

The event saw the enthusiastic participation of over 500 undergraduate and postgraduate students, interns, and faculty members.

They emphasised the importance of HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment and the fight against stigma.

Inaugurating the rally, KGH Superintendent Dr Sivanand and a renowned gastroenterologist from California, USA Dr Vijaya emphasised the need for continued advocacy and education to achieve an AIDS-free future.

“Advances in HIV treatment and prevention are remarkable, but our biggest challenge remains ensuring equal access and breaking the stigma that prevents many from seeking care,” they said.

The event was highlights, including a striking 50-meter-long red ribbon formation by MBBS students symbolising solidarity and support for individuals living with HIV-AIDS.

A flash mob performed by medical students energised the crowd, combining vibrant choreography with critical messages about HIV prevention and testing.

Following the flash mob, a theatrical skit portrayed real-life scenarios, focusing on safe practices, the importance of early testing, and eliminating stigma against the virus. Professor and head of community medicine Dr A Krishnaveni, others were present.