A rare Sunday dedicated to divine intervention

Visakhapatnam: It's an unusual Sunday. Unlike other weekends where the hunt is for a quick and effortless brunch, a book to read and a movie to watch on OTT platform, the search is for a couple of 'jilledu aaku' (leaves of Calotropis Gigantea), a pair of earthen lamps and wheat grains to light ghee-laden lamps, pray and chant Aditya Hridayam, Hanuman Chalisa and other slokas.

With the spiritual Gurus laying emphasis on the rare planetary confluence that happens once in many years, the social media is abuzz with their voice records, prayer procedures followed during the auspicious time that lasted for more than an hour with an assurance that 'sincere prayers' will get answered as well.

From shooing away the dreadful coronavirus to passing the examinations, owning an apartment to leading a healthy life, drawing 100 per cent salaries to inching towards promotion, finding a suitable match to leading a debt-free life, the list of wishes appears to be endless for many who utilised the favourable power of planetary transits.

"As of now, nothing gains more significance than leading an infection-free life. With the pandemic turning our lives upside down, our prayers were centred on getting rid of the dreaded virus for good and leading a healthy life," says V Swarna Latha, a resident of Shanti Nagar.

The mobile phones appeared to be busy for many as they alerted their dear ones about the collective prayers. "I was not aware of this 'auspicious time' till last night. But when I got a call from my sister from Tamil Nadu in the morning, I decided to follow. Fortunately, my housemaid got me jilledu aaku and a handful of wheat grains. So, lighting a pair of earthen diyas and placing them on wheat grains speckled with jilledu aaku was made easy for me though there's no initial planning for the same," explains S Jyotsna, who works from home for a private firm.

What turned out to be an interesting fact is how people shared the audio recordings that highlighted the significance of powerful cosmic phenomenon that took place on September 13 and alerted their loved ones to tap the cosmic energies in a bid to get their wishes fulfilled.