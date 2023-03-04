Adani Group committed to sustainable growth of AP

Andhra Pradesh is renowned for its excellent infrastructure, large manufacturing base, talented youth, and business-friendly environment, observed CEO of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones (APSEZ) Karan Adani. Sharing the dais with an army of industrial captains, who arrived for the Global Investors Summit – 2023, Karan Adani, asserted, "We will continue to partner with AP government to transform lives and livelihoods."





Stating that the group is active in multiple sectors ranging from ports, logistics, power to edibles and transport infrastructure in the magnificent state of Andhra Pradesh where 'Abundance meets Prosperity', Karan Adani said, "Having already invested over Rs 20,000 crore, our businesses have created more than 18,000 direct and 54,000 indirect employment opportunities in the state."





Currently, Adani Group operates two largest private ports in Andhra Pradesh i.e., Krishnapatnam and Gangavaram, with a total capacity of 100 million metric tonnes per annum. "In the next five years, the aim is not only to double this capacity, but also transform these ports into industrial port cities.





By developing industrial clusters at Krishnapatnam and Gangavaram and attracting industries, we will be able to reduce the logistics costs drastically, thus making these industries far more competitive globally," Karan Adani reasoned. Committed to developing 15,000 MW of renewable power projects over the next few years across five districts i.e., Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram, Karan Adani said the other investments in the state include cement manufacturing units and data centres.





As part of the group's expansion plans, Karan Adani mentioned that the group would be setting up cement plants in Kadapa and Nadikudi with a total capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum apart from working on developing a 400 MW of data centre in Visakhapatnam. "These projects will bring further employment opportunities and demonstrate our commitment towards sustainable growth of the state of Andhra Pradesh," he added.



