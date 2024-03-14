Adopt scientific methods in sheep, goat rearing farmers told

Vizianagaram : Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Rastakuntubai, conducted a one-day training programme on ‘Scientific management practices in small ruminant rearing’ for SC farmers in collaboration with ICAR- National Meat Research Institute (ICAR-NMRI), Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Dr TSSK Patro, coordinator, KVK, explained about the programme and urged the farmers to practice scientific management techniques in sheep and goat rearing to improve their income. Dr K Prasad, Assistant director, animal husbandry department, Parvathipuram Manyam district, explained to the farmers to follow the methods and identify the diseases and control the rate of decease and at the same time ensure growth in the animals.

Dr Anu G, subject matter specialist, KVK, created awareness about importance of de-worming in sheep and goat and conducted a practical session on it.

Dr Shailaja said that sheep and goat rearing is a very common income generation practice for animal husbandry farmers of this region.

Hence practicing goat rearing with scientific backup can boost it. A booklet on scientific management practices in sheep and goat rearing was released. Dr K Jayakiran and Dr Shivakeswar participated in the programme.