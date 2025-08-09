Advanced ortho implant manufacturing facility to be housed in AMTZ

Visakhapatnam: Ina landmark collaboration that spans three continents, OIC International (USA), Medi Mold, part of the Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ) (India), and AddUp, a subsidiary of Fives Group (France) announced a strategic partnership to establish India’s most advanced orthopaedic implant manufacturing facility.

This trilateral arrangement marks a decisive step towards transforming India into a global hub for high-performance orthopaedic implants while aligning with the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ and medical self-reliance initiatives.

Powered by 3D-printing and precision engineering, the facility will be housed in AMTZ, India’s flagship medical device manufacturing park.

OIC is launching the first-of-its-kind line of implants manufactured in India using advanced additive 3D technology designed for both domestic and global markets.

Developed with proprietary technology, these implants aim to significantly reduce post-surgery recovery time while delivering cutting-edge solutions at a fraction of the cost and can be produced on a mass scale, close to the delivery points. “This partnership reflects our commitment to making world-class orthopaedic implants affordable and accessible in India,” said Shetty, CEO of OIC International.

Further, the CEO stated that India is a key strategic market, and 3D printing is the platform that enables them to innovate, lower costs, and meet the country’s growing surgical needs. “By manufacturing locally at AMTZ, we align with the government of India’s Make in India vision delivering global-quality care to Indian patients,” he emphasised. At the core of the initiative is AddUp’s cutting-edge metal additive manufacturing technology, which will serve as the backbone of the new facility. By enabling the production of geometrically complex, patient-specific implants with reduced material waste, 3D printing introduces a paradigm shift in how orthopaedic devices are designed, validated, and brought to market. The first metal 3D printer from AddUp’s FormUp range will be installed at AMTZ, enabling rapid prototyping and market entry. This infrastructure, operated by Medi Mold, will ensure speed, flexibility, and efficiency in manufacturing, a vital combination for meeting the growing orthopaedic demand in India and abroad. “Orthopaedic implants have traditionally been a business of machining. For the first time, 3D printing and modern manufacturing techniques are coming to play a role in modern implants. AMTZ and its scientific facilities, quality control systems and supporting infrastructure such as Gamma Sterilisation is the right place for 3D printed implant production in India. We look forward to making this a global supply chain benefiting patients with high quality implants,” underlined Jitendra Sharma, MD and CEO of AMTZ.

Partnership of Medi Mold, Fives and OIC with AMTZ will create a global centre for 3D printed implants in India. Supporting innovation, equity, and market access through this partnership, the collaboration aims to address three fundamental challenges in orthopaedics. They include technology-led innovation, affordability and market access. The new facility will offer an integrated manufacturing platform for low-cost implants for public sector procurement, supporting government hospitals and healthcare schemes.

Meanwhile, OIC will have the ability to support India’s fast-growing private healthcare market. “By joining forces with OIC International and Medi Mold, we’re accelerating access to innovative, high-performance medical solutions through additive manufacturing,” said Julian Marcilly, president of AddUp.”

The collaboration marks a strategic milestone for AddUp, enabling it to bring industrial metal 3D printing expertise to the Indian market and support the production of next-generation orthopaedic implants.

Emphasising on the partnership built on shared vision, executive director at Wodehouse Capital Advisors, Mumbai, Sraboni Haralalka, said, “We are proud to have been entrusted with the India Entry mandate by OIC International. This collaboration brings together leading innovators to disrupt the orthopaedic implant market in India by delivering cutting-edge technology at accessible prices.” Wodehouse Capital also noted significant investor interest, from both financial and strategic players, looking to tap into India’s rapidly growing medical devices sector.