Amarnath asks govt to call for CBI probe

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP leader and former minister Gudivada Amarnath on Sunday exuded confidence that the Supreme Court will deliver the right verdict on the TTD laddu row. Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, he said that the TDP has no right to talk about the sanctity of Tirumala. The NDA government in the State intentionally damaged the sanctity of the TTD for its political gain.

Amarnath said the new government allocated the highest number of liquor shops to Tirupati. He wondered if it was considered as protecting the sanctity of the pilgrim city.

Further, Amarnath said that Tirumala laddu was being politicised by the alliance leaders. That is why the YSRCP leaders performed pujas at temples across Andhra Pradesh on Saturday as a purifying ritual.

As the NDA government in the State failed to fulfill the promises made during the poll campaign, it is resorting to diversion politics by spreading false campaigns. The Tirumala laddu issue was turned into a controversy only as a diversionary tactics, the former minister said.

It is not a matter related to the five crore people of the State but an international issue drawing attention across the world, he criticised.

Amarnath said the opposition party knows how the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the state government would investigate into the laddu issue. The SIT will submit its report as per the orders of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and the NDA leaders, he alleged.

Amarnath said the State government should clarify when and how the ghee tankers which were sent back because of poor quality were used for laddu making.

He demanded that the alliance government should seek a CBI inquiry on cow ghee adulteration or hold a probe with a sitting High Court Judge.