Amarnath expresses ire over IndiGo flight chaos

Visakhapatnam: Pointingout at the IndiGo’s operational chaos following a series of mass cancellations, former IT Minister and YSRCP Anakapalli district president Gudivada Amarnath expressed concern over how the situation had become a national crisis, causing inconvenience to thousands of flyers.

Calling for an urgent action at a media conference held in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, Amarnath voiced strong criticism against Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu for not taking any action on mass flight disruptions.

“Even in times of the national crisis, a section of the media is only keen on glorifying IT Minister Nara Lokesh, gaining political mileage,” Amarnath expressed ire.

Despite impacting scores of passengers, the Union Aviation Minister, Amarnath said, has been incapable of resolving the national crisis.

“It is quite apparent that the NDA government is not concerned about the plight of the stranded passengers who have been enduring hardships due to mass flight cancellations,” the former minister criticised, expressing concern over lack of alternatives to provide for passengers. Amarnath called for an immediate action against the crisis and demanded that the Union Aviation Minister should take the onus of addressing it at the earliest.