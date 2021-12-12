AMC shares best practices through a host of webinars

Visakhapatnam: Not quite often do we see experts in the medical fraternity sharing best practices, exchanging treatment protocols followed to cope with the challenges thrown by the corona pandemic.



But Andhra Medical College (AMC) went a step forward to bring in experts such as Sridhar Chilimuri, Ram Kairam, MSS Mukherjee, Muhammad Adrish, Pratit Kulkarni and many more from different parts of the world, including the US, the UK, Australia and India, and host webinars consistently.

Starting from August 9, 2020, the AMC has been featuring the webinars and is reaching the 100th one on Sunday. "At a time when corona pandemic was rattling the world, AMC decided to focus on the webinars for multiple reasons. One, best practices can be shared through the platform.

Two, it certainly leads to improved medical intervention in handling the ever-evolving pandemic. Three, challenges faced in treating patients can be eased. Also, by sharing case studies, there is a larger scope for coming up with improved methods of treatment and reducing the mortality rate," explains PV Sudhakar, Principal of Andhra Medical College.

In May, 2021 when the second wave was at its peak, the webinars continued all through the month.

Along with the treatment protocols, the webinars, featured as a part of the continuing medical education (CME), also focussed on plasma therapy and other emerging treatment.

'Lessons that we should learn', 'oxygen in Covid-19: how to optimise', 'Covid-19 update on management' 'psychiatric issues in Covid-19' were some of the topics covered in recent weeks during the CME update sessions.

The 100th webinar focuses on 'Covid-19: The Next Phase' wherein physician-in-chief Bronxcare Hospital Centre, New York Sridhar Chilimuri and Professor of Neurology (Retd) Columbia University Medical Centre, New York Ram Kairam will address the participants.