Anakapalli: Elamanchili voters often welcome a ‘new candidate’

Anakapalli : Once part of undivided Visakhapatnam district, Elamanchili constituency now falls under the purview of Anakapalli district.

Known as ‘Ellamanchi’, Elamanchili was the capital of central Kalinga, extending from river Champavathi to Varaha. The region which was under the rule of Andhra-Satavahanas, was once a destination where taxes were collected.

The place has a historical significance dating back to 7th century AD. From Kotturu Dhanadibbalu Buddhist site to Dharapalem, a host of historical sites are located near the place.

Even as a few candidates served a long stint as MLAs, Elamanchili often welcomed a new candidate with open arms.

Pappala Chalapathi Rao was elected as MLA four times consecutively from 1985 to 2004. Similarly, Kumara Venkata Satya Narayana Raju Kakarlapudi, popularly known as KK Raju, won twice in the constituency. As an elected candidate, UVR Raju (Kanna Babu) served the locals from 2004-2014. However, he lost in the subsequent elections, giving way to Panchakarla Ramesh Babu. In 2019, UVR Raju was elected over Panchakarla Ramesh Babu with a majority of 4,146 votes.

According to the recent electoral data, Elamanchili has 2.2 lakh voters. One of the main issues of the constituency is the condition of Atchutapuram to Anakapalli road. The rail over bridge project taken up in 2009 is yet to see the light of the day, while the irrigation project of the Sarada River has to be revived.

A majority of the displaced families of the Naval Alternative Operations Base (NAOB) project of the Indian Navy at Rambilli have to receive compensation. Demanding it, the locals from seven villages carried out a series of protests appealing to the authorities concerned to provide them compensation for the 72-acre of land contributed for the project.

Keeping the present burning issues in view, Jana Sena Party leaders are keen on turning the lapses in the constituency into their strengths. In the ensuing polls, it is going to be a tough fight between the YSRCP and TDP-JSP combine.

While the YSRCP exudes confidence that the party is sure to emerge victorious for the second time in AP, the TDP-JSP combine reiterates that public resentment is growing against the ruling party in the state and the Opposition leaders hope for a favourable outcome in the ensuing polls.