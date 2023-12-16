Live
- Mulugu: Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Sabarimala Ayyappa Devotees Returning from Kerala
- Namdhari FC pile up more misery for TRAU FC in battle of tailenders
- International Gita Mahotsav begins in Kurukshetra with Gita Aarti
- Punjab CM slams Centre for not providing trains for pilgrimage scheme
- Kothari clinches maiden senior national snooker title
- Adhir writes to Birla to re-look into suspension of 13 MPs
- NASA shares ‘saucy story of two rogue tomatoes’ lost in space for 8 months
- Air India unveils stylish new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra
- Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila clinch Mixed Doubles title at Odisha Masters 2023
- 9 killed, several injured in Nagpur explosives factory blast; probe ordered
Just In
Anakapalli: People pour out their woes before Nara Lokesh
Farmers, fishermen and SEZ displaced people meet the TDP national general secretary during his padayatra in Anakapalli district
Anakapalli : Listening to the woes of women, youth and community helpers and learning about the problems faced by the farmers, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh continued his Yuva Galam padayatra in Anakapalli district on Friday.
Giving confidence to scores of people who reached out to him with grievances, Lokesh assures them that he would look into resolving their problems once the TDP returns to power along with the JSP alliance.
During the padayatra, a woman was seen offering a sweet to Lokesh as she considered him as a family member. Meanwhile a tenant farmer, Appa Rao, brought to the notice of Lokesh that his tobacco crop was damaged and he did not get even a single rupee from the government as compensation.
Responding to the farmer, the TDP national general secretary said the YSRCP government has pushed the farming sector into a deep crisis. He assured farmers that he would take measures to extend all possible help like compensation for crop loss to the farming community, including tenant farmers.
Expressing concern over farmers’ crop loss, Lokesh stated that the YSRCP government did not extend financial assistance to farmers and did not even pay crop insurance. He visited various fields that got impacted due to Cyclone Michaung.
Gorle Dharmavaram villagers informed Lokesh that ‘illegal cases’ were being filed against them if they spoke against the ruling party.
When SEZ displaced family members shared their problems with Lokesh, he assured them that once the TDP returns to power, compensation will be paid to them and land allotted to the displaced will be handed over to them.
Pudimadaka fishermen submitted a representation to Lokesh requesting him to look into their issues and facilitate jetty at Pudimadaka. Interacting with them, Lokesh assured that the cancelled schemes introduced for fishermen community would be revived.
Jana Sena Party Elamanchili in-charge Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, TDP leaders Chintakayala Vijay, Telugu Nadu Students’ Federation State president M V Pranav Gopal, among others, accompanied Lokesh during his padayatra.