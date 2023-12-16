Anakapalli: People pour out their woes before Nara Lokesh

Anakapalli : Listening to the woes of women, youth and community helpers and learning about the problems faced by the farmers, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh continued his Yuva Galam padayatra in Anakapalli district on Friday.

Giving confidence to scores of people who reached out to him with grievances, Lokesh assures them that he would look into resolving their problems once the TDP returns to power along with the JSP alliance.

During the padayatra, a woman was seen offering a sweet to Lokesh as she considered him as a family member. Meanwhile a tenant farmer, Appa Rao, brought to the notice of Lokesh that his tobacco crop was damaged and he did not get even a single rupee from the government as compensation.

Responding to the farmer, the TDP national general secretary said the YSRCP government has pushed the farming sector into a deep crisis. He assured farmers that he would take measures to extend all possible help like compensation for crop loss to the farming community, including tenant farmers.

Expressing concern over farmers’ crop loss, Lokesh stated that the YSRCP government did not extend financial assistance to farmers and did not even pay crop insurance. He visited various fields that got impacted due to Cyclone Michaung.

Gorle Dharmavaram villagers informed Lokesh that ‘illegal cases’ were being filed against them if they spoke against the ruling party.

When SEZ displaced family members shared their problems with Lokesh, he assured them that once the TDP returns to power, compensation will be paid to them and land allotted to the displaced will be handed over to them.

Pudimadaka fishermen submitted a representation to Lokesh requesting him to look into their issues and facilitate jetty at Pudimadaka. Interacting with them, Lokesh assured that the cancelled schemes introduced for fishermen community would be revived.

Jana Sena Party Elamanchili in-charge Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, TDP leaders Chintakayala Vijay, Telugu Nadu Students’ Federation State president M V Pranav Gopal, among others, accompanied Lokesh during his padayatra.