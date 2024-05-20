Anakapalli: SP Murali Krishna instructs police to be vigilant

Anakapalli: Keeping the exit polls and poll results in view, Anakapalli District SP K V Murali Krishna instructed the officials to take concrete measures to prevent any untoward incidents in the district.

Holding a meeting with the district officials here on Sunday, the SP mentioned that they should be more vigilant as the exit polls are scheduled on June 1 and general elections counting will take place on June 4.

No stage programmes, rallies, festivals, sale of petrol in bottles will be allowed, he informed.

Firecrackers manufacturing units are to be inspected and their sales are kept under constant vigilance, the SP said. He warned that special attention should be paid on the rowdy-sheeters. If they engage in any illegal activities, they will be banished from the district.

Those who involve in anti-social activities will be identified and stringent action will be taken against them, Murali Krishna said. The SP appealed to the people not to post false messages and make baseless allegations on the social media platforms.

Further, the SP directed SHO/inspectors to hold meetings with people from various sections at village level and explain about the Model Code of Conduct, Section-144 CrPC and Section-30 of Police Act.

Holding rallies, meetings and bursting of firecrackers are prohibited and legal action will be taken against those who encourage and organise such activities, he warned. The SP stated that those who have committed crimes in the previous elections have been identified and their day-to-day activities are being monitored.