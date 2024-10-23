Anakapalli zone in focus for development

Anakapalli: Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) P Sampath Kumar inspected the garbage dumping yard at Anakapalli zonal office and instructed the officials to look into the stink emanating from it to surrounding areas and follow best practices to dispose of the waste.

During his visit to Anakapalli on Tuesday, the Commissioner held a review meeting with the officials and looked into various issues of the zone.

Later, he visited Shankaram’s sewage treatment plant and directed the officials concerned to ready a shed in the premises for effective waste management.

The engineering officials were told to plant saplings at the facility to enhance its appearance. The Commissioner emphasised the need to complete ongoing construction of a 500-mm diameter pipeline from Aganampudi to Anakapalli and speed up the work by December. He also instructed the officials to expedite the construction of a 1000 KL ELSR (Elevated Level Service Reservoir) at Lakshmi Devi Peta which is funded by AMRUT 2.0.

Also, the Commissioner inspected Rajiv Indoor Stadium and underlined the need for its quick completion.

Taking note of clogged drains in the surrounding area, he expressed displeasure over the sanitation maintenance in Anakapalli and warned that negligence in carrying out sanitation duties would not be tolerated. The rise in stray dogs was also noted by the Commissioner and instructed the officials to implement effective animal control measures. Chief engineer Sivaprasad Raju and superintending engineer Rammohan Rao, DDH M were present.