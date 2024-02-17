Anantapur: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to address ‘Siddham’ meeting in Raptadu tomorrow

Anantapur : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be participating in the regional party meeting ‘Siddham’ to be held in Raptadu in Anantapur district on February 18.

The 'Siddham' meeting being organised by the party will be on the lines of one held at Sangivalasa near Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam district.

People from Rayalaseema districts will be participating in the pre-election meeting dubbed as 'Siddham'.

APSRTC is organising 1,600 buses from the depots in Rayalaseema districts. Private school buses are also being mobilised to bring participants from far and near.

YSRCP party leaders in the region are pulling all strings to make the Siddham meeting a big success. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive at Puttaparthi in Sri Sathya Sai district and from there he will proceed in a helicopter to Raptadu.

Sathya Sai District Collector P Arun Babu has reviewed arrangements for Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit for participation in the Siddham meeting at Raptadu.

He asked the police to make foolproof security arrangements and ensure that no untoward incidents occur during the Chief Minister’s visit. SP Madhava Reddy also participated. He advised civics authorities to keep Puttaparthi airport surroundings clean. The VIP lounge should be well decorated and the route of CM's convoy should be barricaded.