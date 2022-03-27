Ancient Madhavadhara shrine that fulfils wishes of devotees

Nestled amid thick green canopy and hillocks, the 'Madhava Swamy Aalayam' is one of the oldest shrines located in Madhavadhara of Visakhapatnam.



A sub temple of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam of Simhachalam, the temple holds a great significance and is frequented by scores of people.

For devotees, the self-manifested idol of Madhava Swamy is considered quite powerful as they believe that every wish comes true and prayer gets fulfilled.

The ancient temple dates back to centuries and is as old as Simhachalam Devasthanam.

Earlier, those who came to visit Simhachalam will start their trek after having darshan at Madhava Swamy temple as the 'metla margam' (the flight of stairs) to Lord Lakshmi Narasimha shrine commences from here.

Followed by signs of development in Simhachalam, the trekking route from Madhavadhara has become less frequented.

History says that a tunnel existed at the temple during the Pururava Chakravarthi period.

Along with Madhava Swamy, the temple precincts also include Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy as 'kshetrapalaka' and Sri Venugopala Swamy.

Months such as Karthika, Magha and Ashadam gain importance at the temple as special rituals will be followed during the period.

Another special feature of the temple that dates back to the 13th century is the presence of a 'jaladhara' (waterfall) that continues to flow all the 365 days of the year. Likewise, a number of herbal plants dot the surrounding areas. Although the traces of its origin are difficult to spot, the waterfall passes through these herbal plants along the neighbourhood. "Earlier, there were 16 such waterfalls in and around Madhavadhara. This is one of the main reasons why there's no commercial activity the region witnessed and efforts are in place to protect the natural streams. The ritual of tying 'nagabandhan' is carried out by childless couples for ages in the temple. There is a belief that by doing 'pradakshinam' of the 'nagabandhan', such couples will be bestowed with children," explains Nedunoori Srinivasa Sharma, priest of Mallikarjuna Swamy temple. Five priests work in shifts at Madhava Swamy Aalayam and the present team of priests belongs to the ninth generation.

Even during peak summer season when the rest of the water bodies dry up, the 'dhara' at Madhavadhara continues to flow. Many consider that this water consists of therapeutic properties. It is the same feature that draws thousands of Marwaris during 'kavad yatra' to collect water in urns and carry out a procession to Lord Shiva temple at Pandurangapuram.

Elaborating further, priest at Madhava Swamy Aalayam Sanapala Varaha Narasimham says, "By offering prayers at the ancient shrine, wishes get fulfilled and people will be blessed with health and wealth."

During 'Giripradikshana', the perambulation would never be complete for lakhs of devotees without visiting Madhava Swamy temple.

Most amenities developed in the Devasthanam have been initiated with the help of donors.

The shrine not only draws devotees from various parts of the district but also attracts nature enthusiasts and trekkers at frequent intervals. Even now, the old 'metla margam' at Madhavadhara turns out to be the starting point for many to carry out adventurous trek.