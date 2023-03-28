Andhra Pradesh: G-20 Conference begins in Visakhapatnam on a grand note

With the succes of The Global Investors Summit (GIS) held on the 3rd and 4th of this month in Visakhapatnam and attracted the attention of the country and abroad, Visakhapatnam city is now geared up for G-20 conference and the conference bhas begun in gradeur.



The conference will be held in Visakhapatnam on 28th, 29th, 30th and 31st under the theme One Earth, One Family, One Future with 57 representatives from G-20 countries and European countries have reached Visakha for this four-day conference at Radisson Blue Hotel in the city.Special cultural groups have been prepared to welcome the guests.



The second meeting of the Infrastructure Working Group (IDABUG) of G-20 countries will be held as part of G 20 conference today.



In the wake of the G-20 summit, the police force has taken strict measures to prevent any untoward incident in the city. Security has been beefed up with around 2,500 policemen. Personnel from Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam and Vizianagaram districts were also brought in for the rescue. Strict arrangements have been made without disrupting the traffic.