Following tripping in the grid, power generation was disrupted at NTPC Simhadri. According to sources, four units of the plant were shut down in the wee hours of Tuesday and about 2,000 mw generation of power was affected due to the power breakdown of the units.

This has resulted in many parts of north coastal area going without power since early hours of Tuesday. If it affects Southern grid, more areas in AP may suffer from break down.

Work pace on the restoration at the plant and the officials mentioned that it would take a while for the same. They said that the work would likely be restored by late noon.

Andhra Pradesh: Power generation affected at NTPC in Visakhapatnam

Following tripping in the grid, power generation was disrupted at NTPC Simhadri. According to sources, four units of the plant were shut down in the wee hours of Tuesday and about 2,000 mw generation of power was affected due to the power breakdown of the units.

This has resulted in many parts of north coastal area going without power since early hours of Tuesday. If it affects Southern grid, more areas in AP may suffer from break down.

Work on the restoration at the plant were going at brisk pace and the officials mentioned that it would take a while for the same. They said that the work would likely be restored by late noon.