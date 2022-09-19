Andhra Pradesh recorded nil development in past 3 years

Visakhapatnam: Government assets worth Rs 25,000 crore have been mortgaged in Visakhapatnam, pointed out TDP politburo member and former minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu. Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, Patrudu accused lands allotted during YS Rajasekhara Reddy's regime were also encroached upon. He criticised that the state recorded nil development in the past three years.

The former minister questioned the YSRCP leaders from North Andhra whether any of them had brought these issues to the attention of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy or not.

Speaking about medical colleges, Ayyanna Patrudu said that 16 medical colleges in AP had been inaugurated virtually by the Chief Minister, but only seven proposals have gone to the Centre. Of them, only three have been approved so far, he informed. Further, Patrudu said the construction of Paderu Medical College came to a halt due to non-payment of bills to the contractor. He wondered how come the lands were acquired without sanctioning a medical college to Narsipatnam. The former minister pointed out why the government did not return the lands when the medical college was not established.

TDP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary president Palla Srinivasa Rao said all the government properties in Visakhapatnam have been mortgaged in the garb of executive capital. The former MLA said 150 acres of land and Rs 25,000 crore were mortgaged in Visakhapatnam in total.

Among others, MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao, former MLA Gandi Babji, Visakhapatnam Parliamentary district general secretary Pasarla Prasad and GVMC floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao were present.