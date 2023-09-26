Live
Andhra Pradesh: Youth allegedly murders friend over disputes
In a horrific incident, a youth allegedly murdered his friend by pushing him from a building over the disputes in Visakhapatnam.
In a horrific incident, a youth allegedly murdered his friend by pushing him from a building over the disputes in Visakhapatnam. According to the details, Siva Reddy, Kiran, and Kishore were friends from different areas. Among them, Siva Reddy had developed bad addictions and learned to have frequent quarrels with his wife. As a result, his wife decided to leave their home.
During this time, Siva Reddy had suspicious on his wife getting closer to another guy Uday and believed that Kishore was helping Uday get close to his wife. Angered by this, Siva Reddy invited Kishore to his apartment in Srinagar to drink alcohol, and Kishore went there with his friends Deva and Kiran.
After consuming alcohol, Deva and Kiran went to sleep, while Kishore got up and approached the parapet wall. Taking this as an opportunity, Siva Reddy allegedly pushed Kishore from above and then fled the scene.
Upon hearing a loud noise, Deva and Kiran woke up and discovered Kishore lying in a pool of blood with injuries. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. The police have registered a murder case and initiated an investigation.