Andhra University to host four combined convocations on Sept 9

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University will organise the 87th to 90th combined convocation On September 9.

Sharing details with the media, Vice-Chancellor of the varsity PVGD Prasad Reddy said Chancellor and Governor of Andhra Pradesh S Abdul Nazeer will attend the event. “This time, every technical detail has been paid attention to. Seats will be numbered and allotted accordingly to the candidates,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

GMR Group Chairman and founding-chairman of Andhra University Alumni Association Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao will attend as chief guest of the event and deliver the convocation address which will be attended by 2,500 people.

Avanthi Feeds MD Alluri Indra Kumar in industry and science fields, SV University former Vice Chancellor K Enoch in literature and art field will be presented with doctorates. The event will be presided over by the AP Governor, while 690 Ph.D holders have applied for convocation. 600 Candidates applied for the medals.

The combined convocation will be held for the years 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 till December.

The convocation ceremony is scheduled to be held on Saturday from 3 pm at and will continue for three to four hours at the Convocation Hall. Candidates receiving doctorates and medals will be allowed inside the venue between 9 am to 1:30 pm.



