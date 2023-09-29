AP CM to start working from Vizag from Oct 24

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy will start functioning from the Visakhapatnam camp office which is under construction from October 24.

Jagan will reach the port city on October 23 and will inaugurate the first block of the new camp office the next day and will start working from there. It is learnt that officials of concerned departments will have to go from Amravati to Visakhapatnam for review meetings on day to day basis.

Though officials felt that this could put additional financial burden on the government, the Chief Minister is said to have decided to start functioning from Visakhapatnam. It may be mentioned here that he had announced in the Assembly itself that the executive capital would be shifted to Visakhapatnam but it got delayed as there was no camp office and also because the issue got into legal tangle, The case is still pending in a court of law.