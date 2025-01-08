AP is set to become a global digital tech hub': Lokesh

Visakhapatnam: AP is set to become a global digital tech hub': LokeshIt is the vision of the government that Andhra Pradesh becomes a global digital technology power house by embracing innovation and driving convergence, said Minister for HRD, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh.

Participating as a chief guest at the 'Andhra Pradesh Digital Technology Summit 2025' in Visakhapatnam on January 8 (Wednesday), the minister exuded confidence that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's 'Vision Andhra @2047' will be a reality like his 'Vision 2020' crafted in combined Andhra Pradesh.

Stressing the need for innovation to achieve progress, the IT Minister felt that Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, quantum computing, healthtech, edutech and infrastructure technology will play a crucial role in the coming days. "Very soon, AP will get transformed into the global digital technology hub," he assured.

Reiterating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is extending support for the development of the AP, Lokesh mentioned that Rs.2 lakh crore is now being invested in the state through a host of prestigious projects.

Stating that the AP government is keen on decentralised development, Lokesh mentioned that North Anantapur and Kurnool will be promoted as a renewable energy hub, while Chittoor and Kadapa will be developed as electronics manufacturing hub. Godavari districts will be transformed into an aqua hub and the biggest chemical park is going to be set up in North Andhra. An Artificial Intelligence University will be set in Visakhapatnam and the government is working with industries to bring in the institution, Lokesh informed.

Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat said that the financial condition of the state is in a poor condition and the state government is considering all efforts to transform this crisis into an opportunity. Maintaining that these five years are quite crucial for the development of the state, the MP called for concerted efforts to fill the gaps and accelerate growth as elements of ecosystem are coming up and more people are now talking about Visakhapatnam.

Organised by the AP Digital Technology Industry (AP DGT) and the Software Technology Park of India (STPI) in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, the inaugural event saw participation of industry experts, academicians and entrepreneurs.











