APEPDCL accelerates power restoration, supply restored in 5,277 villages

Visakhapatnam: Despite extensive damage to the power infrastructure across several districts under APEPDCL’s jurisdiction due to Cyclone Arnab, electricity officials and field staff are working round the clock to restore normal power supply.

Power supply has been fully restored in cyclone-affected villages across Visakhapatnam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, East Godavari, Kakinada and Eluru districts. Restoration work is continuing on a war footing in the remaining cyclone-affected areas.

According to officials, 5,727 villages experienced power disruptions due to the cyclone; electricity supply has been restored in 5,277 villages. Restoration work is currently underway in the remaining 450 villages.

Of the 552 affected 33/11 KV substations, 535 have been restored. Similarly, 499 of the 509 affected 33 KV feeders and 643 of the 871 damaged 33 KV poles have been repaired. Restoration work has also been completed on all eight affected power transformers.

At the 11 KV level, 2,473 of the 2,958 affected feeders and 4,207 of the 7,193 damaged poles were restored. In addition, 4,437 of the 11,250 damaged low-tension (LT) poles were repaired.

To strengthen restoration efforts, APEPDCL received assistance from 2,077 personnel across 192 teams belonging to Telangana’s two power distribution companies, TGNPDCL and TGSPDCL. Additionally, APEPDCL constituted 744 special teams and mobilised 8,625 personnel to expedite repairs and restore electricity in the remaining affected areas.