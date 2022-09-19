  • Menu
APERC Chairman visits substations

APERC Chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy and other members visiting a substation in Visakhapatnam on Saturday
APERC Chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy and other members visiting a substation in Visakhapatnam on Saturday

Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) Chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy inspected the substations along with the commission members P Raja Gopal Reddy and Thakur Rama Singh here on Sunday.

As part of the field visit, 132 KV Port substation and Kancharapalem common point substation were examined and the commission members interacted with the officials on various issues.

APEPDCL CMD K Santhosha Rao, operations director B. Ramesh Prasad, CGMs V. Vijaya Lalitha, AVV Surya Pratap, SE L Mahendranath, AP Transco chief engineer T Sudhivan Kumar and other officials participated in the programme.

