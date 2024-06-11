APL cricket tournament from June 30 to July 13

Visakhapatnam: Comprising six teams and 19 matches, the third season of the Andhra Premier League (APL)) cricket tournament in Andhra Pradesh will be held from June 30 to July 13 in Visakhapatnam and Kadapa, informed Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) secretary S R Gopinath Reddy.

Unveiling the tournament campaign ‘Mana Andhra Mana APL’ and a new logo with the final schedule of the tournament involving 120 players here on Monday, the ACA secretary mentioned that APL aims to provide Andhra players a platform to showcase their cricketing skills at regional level and elevate APL to international prominence.

Both Visakhapatnam and Kadapa cities would witness a carnival-like atmosphere at the stadiums and other public places to engage the audience and increase footfalls during the matches, he added. Three popular IPL cricketers Nitish Kumar Reddy from Sunrisers Hyderabad, K S Bharat from Kolkata Knight Riders and Ricky Bhui from Delhi Capitals also graced the event.

As part of the event, a mini-auction was held in Visakhapatnam last month. It witnessed an auction of 451 players comprising 21 rising stars players, who have not yet played at the district level.

From June 30, six teams such as the Bejawada Tigers, Uttarandhra Lions, Godavari Titans, Rayalaseema Kings, Vizag Warriors and Coastal Raiders will compete with each other in the APL season 3. All the APL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports First and Fancode to reach to a wider audience, announced the APL Governing Council.

Members of APL Governing Council Moncho Ferrer, A V Chalam, Jitendra Nath Sharma, Apex Council member V Murali Mohan and member of ACA D Oscar Vinod were present.