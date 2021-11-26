APSRTC back on track

Visakhapatnam: After almost two years, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), Visakhapatnam region, is returning to pre-pandemic normalcy.

Resuming its services in city, rural, and inter-district limits gradually, the corporation is only 4 percent away from reaching the occupancy ratio (OR) registered a few years earlier. A detailed survey is being carried out in each route to bring back the lost revenues and devise ways to increase the occupancy ratio.

How many buses ply each route? Which routes are busier? When will the demand grow? How many trips can be brought down in the same route? Routes wherein the trips could be multiplied are some of the statistics to be analysed to chart out ways to improve the OR. Ever since the outbreak of the corona pandemic, the dependence on public transport has come down comparatively. Considering the safety aspects, many prefer commuting in their own vehicle rather than opting for a public transport system even at a time when corona cases are steadily receding. Even when all the services have resumed one after the other in a phased manner, the general public is still apprehensive and yet to get used to travelling in the RTC buses to reach their destination. Sharing details of the measures taken by the corporation, Regional Manager of APSRTC, Visakhapatnam, A Appala Raju says, "Steps are considered to bring the public closer to the RTC buses by introducing special services, especially in the month of 'karthika masam' and the following month.

There is a variation in the occupancy ratio recorded between November, 2019 and November, 2021 to a tune of 4 percent. Our efforts are to fill the gap and boost revenue."



With a prime objective to bring people closer to the public transport system, the corporation has been plying special services even if it does not make profits.

Improving the safety norms, continuing special services and gaining confidence among the public, the APSRTC not only intends to enhance its revenue in the coming days but also sheds equal focus on providing better service to the passengers.