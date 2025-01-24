APTDC MD suggests developing Vizag as a role model in tourism sector

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) Managing Director Amrapali Kata suggested that Visakhapatnam should be made a model city in the field of tourism.

Reviewing with the district officials, the MD discussed various aspects of tourism projects, design plans, setting up of infrastructure, and future operations here on Thursday.

Further, she focused on adventure, temple, beach, eco-wildlife, medical, boating, yachting, cruise tourism and other topics were discussed in detail.

The APTDC MD advised the authorities concerned to build separate terminals at the Port for cruise tourism and provide adequate facilities for it. She stated that since there is a long stretch of coastline, additional beaches should be developed in addition to the existing beaches and suitable plans should be made for it.

Further, the MD stressed that attention should be paid on facilitating boating opportunities in Kambala Konda, Gambheeram and Tatipudi reservoirs and special attractions should be created at the zoo park. She stated that budget proposals should be sent regarding the design of new projects.

The MD suggested that tourism should be developed in such a way that national and international tourists stay in Visakhapatnam for longer days. As part of the meeting, the Metropolitan Commissioner KS Viswanathan briefed about the VMRDA projects to be undertaken in future.

Tourism officials, representatives of the port, GCC, tourism council, district tourism officer Gnanveni, managers of private organisations, and officials of other departments participated in the meeting.