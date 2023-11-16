Araku Valley: Governor pays rich tributes to Birsa Munda, Alluri

Araku Valley (ASR district) : Governor S Abdul Nazeer paid tributes to Bhagawan Birsa Munda and several tribal freedom fighters, who valiantly fought for their rights and against exploitation of tribal lands by the British rulers and made supreme sacrifice during the freedom struggle.

The Governor was the chief guest at the programme organised on the occasion of the 3rd Janajatiya Gaurav Divas and Hamara Sankalp Vikasit Bharat at Araku Valley in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Wednesday.

The Governor said that the 3rd Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is being celebrated on November 15 remembering the brave tribal freedom fighters on the birth anniversary of the tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

He recalled that Birsa Munda fought bravely against the exploitative regime of the British colonial system and spearheaded the movement against the British oppression by giving a call for ‘Ulgulan’ (Revolution).

The Janjatiya Gaurav Divasis is celebrated to remember the glorious history and cultural heritage of tribal communities and to recognise the efforts of the tribals for preservation of cultural heritage and promotion of Indian values of valour, hospitality and national pride.

“On this occasion, let us also remember our own revolutionary freedom fighter ‘Manyam Veerudu’ Alluri Sitarama Raju who waged an unrelenting armed battle against the British colonial rule,” the Governor said.

He opposed the British in response to the 1882 Madras Forest Act that restricted the free movement of Adivasis in their forest habitats and prevented them from practicing their traditional form of agriculture called ‘Podu’, which threatened their very way of life.

Alluri Sitarama Raju led the Rampa rebellion by mustering combined forces of tribals and engaged in Guerilla warfare against the British forces and became a martyr on May 7, 1924.

Earlier, on his arrival at Araku Valley, Governor Abdul Nazeer was welcomed by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj Budi Mutyala Naidu and the district officials. He was also welcomed by traditional tribal Dhimsa dance group.

Later, the Governor flagged off a new ambulance service to the primary health centre at Darakonda and also flagged off mobile IEC vehicles, inaugurated the carnival, planted a tree at the venue of the programme and visited stalls put up by the tribal groups showcasing their products and went around the exhibition.

Ajay Jain, Special Chief Secretary (Housing) was also present on the occasion.