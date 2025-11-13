Armenia Showcases Green Growth and 2050 Vision at India–Europe Business Partnership Roundtable

Visakhapatnam, November 13, 2025: The Minister of Economy, Republic of Armenia, Mr. Gevorg Papoyan, expressed his gratitude to the Government of India and the Indian industry for initiating a meaningful dialogue to deepen bilateral and regional economic engagement. He was speaking at the India–Europe Business Partnership Roundtable, held as part of the CII 30th Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Papoyan underlined that fostering prosperity remains a key national priority for Armenia. He noted that the country has modernised its infrastructure and formulated a Strategic Development Agenda 2050 focused on sustainable growth. Highlighting Armenia’s ongoing economic transformation, he said the government is investing heavily in green energy and promoting inclusive technologies to ensure equitable and long-term development.

Emphasising Armenia’s growing role in regional trade and connectivity, Mr. Papoyan announced plans for an upcoming dry port project featuring a state-of-the-art logistics hub designed to boost trade efficiency and strengthen links with global markets.

Reaffirming Armenia’s commitment to collaboration with India and European partners, he said the country looks forward to building a shared future based on innovation, sustainability, and prosperity.

Concluding the plenary, Mr. Amit Kalyani, Chairman, CII Europe Council, said that Andhra Pradesh is as big as a large European nation and invited European investors to explore opportunities in India and Andhra Pradesh.

He noted that the India–Europe strategic agenda would enhance cooperation, particularly in maritime trade and shipbuilding. Commending the speed and efficiency of the Andhra Pradesh government under its Chief Minister, he added, “Conscious capitalism that doesn’t exclude anyone is our motto.”

Other speakers at the plenary included Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Nara Chandrababu naidu, Mr. Mukundan, President Designate, CII; Mr. Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII; Ms. Clemence Kopeikin, Chief Impact Officer, FyrstGen Holding Ltd., Switzerland; and Prof. Dr. Bertram Lohmüller, Professor of SDG Technology Transfer and Leadership, Germany.