Arrangements made for 'Laksha Kumkumarchana' at Simhachalam

Visakhapatnam: Arrangements were being made to perform 'Laksha Kumkumarchana' in 'Sravana masam' at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam.

Temple executive officer MV Surya Kala said the ritual will be held on Fridays in Sravana masam and the first pooja will be performed on August 13.

Similarly, on August 20, 27 and September 3 'Laksha Kumkumarchana' will be conducted at the Simhavallitayaru sannidhi from 7 am to 9 am. Devotees are allowed to participate in these pujas directly and indirectly. To participate in Laksha Kumkumarchana, the ticket price is Rs 2,500.

Meanwhile, 'Sahasra Namarchana' will be performed from 5:30 pm at the temple. Devotees can participate by paying Rs 500 for the same. In addition, 'Tiruveedhi' will be held from 5 pm to 5:30 pm on Fridays.