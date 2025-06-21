  • Menu
Artificial Intelligence making yoga more accessible

Visakhapatnam: Thanking Prime Minister Modi for popularising yoga across the world, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu stated that yoga is now practiced in 175 countries and at 12 lakh locations.

In his speech, the CM reiterated that yoga contributes significantly to both physical and mental health. "Artificial Intelligence is making yoga more accessible and bringing it closer to everyone.

Yesterday, 22,000 tribal students set a Guinness World Record by performing Surya namaskar," the CM stated.

Underlining that any record is possible with Prime Minister Modi, any record is possible, the CM said yoga ensures physical and mental well-being.

So far, 1.44 lakh yoga instructors have registered for the mega event, the CM informed.

