'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations conclude

Visakhapatnam: Indian Railways played an important role in the history of Indian freedom struggle and contributed significantly for nation building, said Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy.

Attending as a chief guest for the closing ceremony of week-long celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Visakhapatnam railway station on Saturday, he briefed the activities undertaken by the division in the past one week.

During the programme, the DRM felicitated Gutala Atchiyamma, wife of unsung freedom fighter Late Gutala Naganna, who belongs to Anakapalli region. He was a member of Azad Hind Fauz and was sentenced to jail for two years in Rangoon.

To commemorate the event 'Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations,' a number of activities were organised at Visakhapatnam station. Nukkad nataks, photo galleries, selfie points and photo exhibitions were set up at the station with the theme highlighting the freedom struggle.

Patriotic songs and descriptions of freedom fighters were played through the public address system at stations. Blood donation camp was organised to mark the conclusion of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.