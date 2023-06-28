Live
- Indian boxer Sumit advances to semifinals, confirms medal at 2nd Elorda Cup
- IIT-B tops in India, 149 globally in QS World University Rankings
- ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve hurl abuses at each other
- Another accident on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: KSRTC bus conductor killed
- Group-1 preliminary key and OMR sheets on TSPSC website
- IAF Chief calls for 'evolved approach' to 'fight tomorrow's wars'
- Government Greenlights PM-PRANAM Scheme To Promote Sustainable Fertilizer Usage
- Uber Driver In Delhi Provides Free Snacks, Juices And More To Customers
- Land acquisition: Farmers stage protest in Gurugram; lock HSIIDC, Tehsil offices
- Karnataka announces launch of free rice programme from July 1
'Bahuda yatra’ of lord Jagannath drew crowds
Scores of devotees participated in ‘Bahuda yatra’ (return journey) of Lord Jagannath carried on a chariot along with His siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra here on Wednesday.
Commencing from Gundicha temple at Lawson’s Bay Colony, the yatra concluded at the main temple located at Daspalla Hills.
Organised by Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj, a premier socio-cultural organisation, in Visakhapatnam, the return journey was held after a nine-day-long sojourn at Gundicha temple.
After performing ‘Pahandi Bije’, (taking out the deities to the chariot) in the evening, the ritual was followed by ‘chhera pahanra’, sweeping of the platform where the deities were mounted. Later, the chario…
