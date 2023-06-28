'Bahuda yatra’ of lord Jagannath drew crowds

  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Scores of devotees participated in ‘Bahuda yatra’ (return journey) of Lord Jagannath carried on a chariot along with His siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra here on Wednesday.

Commencing from Gundicha temple at Lawson’s Bay Colony, the yatra concluded at the main temple located at Daspalla Hills.

Organised by Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj, a premier socio-cultural organisation, in Visakhapatnam, the return journey was held after a nine-day-long sojourn at Gundicha temple.

After performing ‘Pahandi Bije’, (taking out the deities to the chariot) in the evening, the ritual was followed by ‘chhera pahanra’, sweeping of the platform where the deities were mounted. Later, the chario…

