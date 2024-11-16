  • Menu
Beautification works to pick up pace in city

District collector M N Harendhira Prasad at a meeting with GVMC and VMRDA officials in Visakhapatnam on Friday
Highlights

Developing the tourism sector and increasing the green cover take precedence

Visakhapatnam: Concrete measures have to be taken to battle against pollution in Visakhapatnam and increasing green cover is one among them, said district collector M N Harendhira Prasad.

At a meeting held with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority officials in the city on Friday, the collector discussed various aspects that focused on developing the district on multiple fronts.

In alignment with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision, the collector called for coordinated efforts to develop Visakhapatnam on a fast track mode. “Among several others, developing the tourism sector and increasing the green cover take precedence,” he underlined, instructing the concerned officials to grow plants that are suitable to the weather conditions. The collector exhorted the officials of the forest, GVMC, VMRDA, tourism, industries and APPCB to coordinate with one another to execute beautification works and complete the prioritised pending projects.

Later, he took stock of the pending projects of the VMRDA and GVMC. He underlined the need to wrap up the work pertaining to Visakhapatnam-Rayapur highway and the one taken up at Anandapuram junction.

Harendhira Prasad checked on the status of the projects discussed during the last review meeting led by the Chief Minister and exhorted the officials concerned to focus on the completion of pending projects following strict timelines.

GVMC commissioner P Sampath Kumar, VMRDA commissioner K S Viswanathan, among others, were present.

