Bharat Bandh partial in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Support poured in from various quarters for the Bharat Bandh call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) as part of their four-month-long fight for roll back of the Centre's three farm laws.

Apart from forming human chains, rallies and rasta rokos were held in various parts of the city.

While RTC buses and other goods vehicles stayed off the roads till 1 pm, auto-rickshaws, however, did ply in various localities.

Except the BJP, political parties, trade unions and people from various walks of life extended their support to the nationwide bandh that began here at 6 am.

Roads wore a desolate look as most shops and retail outlets remained closed for the day, while some of the educational institutions too declared holiday. Banks too remained closed and it was business as usual for the cinema halls.

Left parties and steel plant employees took out a protest in Ukkunagaram, demanding the BJP-led NDA government withdraw its decision on strategic sale of the Rastriya Ispat Nigam Limited which owns steel plant.

The platform was utilised by the trade unions to put up a collective fight against anti-people policies of the Union government.

Listing their demands, Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee members, Left party leaders and trade union representatives urged the Centre to withdraw its decision on privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant, put the four labour codes on hold and bring down the fuel price.

From dawn to dusk, Bharat Bandh evoked partial response in Visakhapatnam.