BJP to hold 5-day-long protest in north Andhra

Visakhapatnam: BJP MLC PVN Madhav said the party has decided to carry out a five-day protest against the inordinate delay in completing the construction of irrigation projects across North Andhra.

Participating in a virtual meeting organised by state BJP president Somu Veerraju on Tuesday, the MLC accused that both the TDP and the YSRCP governments have grossly failed in developing the North Andhra region.

The MLC alleged that the state government had completely neglected irrigation projects and farmers issues in North Andhra districts. Further, he mentioned that farmers from Uttarandhra districts were migrating to other states and regions in search of livelihood as income in these regions have come to a halt for them.

Elaborating further, Madhav said that if the YSRCP government spends Rs 300 crore on irrigation in North Andhra, major and minor irrigation projects would be completed and close to five lakh acres in the region would be developed with crops.

To mount pressure on the state government, the BJP is organising a five-day long protest in North Andhra districts and BJP state president Somu Veerraju would take part in the agitation, the MLC added.

BJP former MLAs P Vishnu Kumar Raju and G Baburao, state secretary Venugopalam, spokespersons Pudi Tirupathi Rao, Suhasini Anand and other leaders participated in the meet.