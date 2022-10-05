Bommala Koluvu celebrated to mark Dasara

Visakhapatnam: From highlighting tradition and culture to narrating mythological tales and pepping up the festivities with novel themes, the arrangement of 'bommala koluvu' (display of idols) takes myriad avatars in several households.

Navaratri is the time for many to unlock their creative streaks to bring in new concepts to the koluvu set up. Over the years, bommala koluvu has grown into something beyond just displaying a collection of dolls.

There are a plenty of sets that would resurface at koluvu such as treasurer of the Gods Kubera laying his plumpy hand on a mongoose and his consort Bhadra with their pots of treasures in front of them, Bhakta Kanappa standing on a leg, wielding an arrow that aims at his eye, Shiva Parvathi kalyanam, Srinvasa kalyanam, the image of Mahishasura Mardini with her tongue sticking out while holding a trident pointing at the demon lying helpless at her feet, the stoic Rama along with adorable Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman and then the mandatory wedding set, a slice of rural life that features a well, so on and so forth. "Our tradition and culture are so beautiful. Unfortunately, they are slowly fading into oblivion for various reasons. Setting up a koluvu epitomises mythological themes such as Ramayana, Mahabharata along with other stories associated with Gods and Goddesses. The medium not only aids in narrating the tales to the younger generation but also passing our culture to them. When people visit home to view the koluvu and usher in Goddesses through music, it fills the ambience with positive energy and vibration," explains G Shanti, who has set up an elaborate bommala koluvu with a mix of traditional and contemporary themes at her residence in Nowroji Road.

Although most of the shelves occupy Gods and Goddesses, innovative themes dot the steps too. "This year, we introduced the Harry Potter series that has Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and Disney stories as they will certainly catch the attention of the children. Also, sets such as vodugu barasala and sashti poorthi form a part of the display comprising 3,000 idols at home," says GSVS Girija, an entrepreneur, who dedicated an entire floor for the koluvu arrangement.

For some, Navaratri is the time to invite people home and tell a story. "What we heard during our childhood remains etched in our memory. Each idol set has a story to tell. For instance, not many know why the Asuras were tricked while churning the ocean of milk to retrieve 'amrit'. I try to explain the theme that lies behind each display set when children come home during Navaratri," shares Harsha Pravallika, a chartered accountant who has arranged bommala koluvu at Sagar Nagar.