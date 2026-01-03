Technology key to transparent, accessible justice: CJI Surya Kant

Patna: Emphasising the transformative role of technology in the justice delivery system, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday said technological intervention is essential to make the judiciary more transparent, accessible and people-centric, especially for citizens living in remote areas.

The Chief Justice was speaking at a ceremony held at the Patna High Court premises, where he laid the foundation stone for seven major infrastructure projects.

These include the I-Block building, hospital building, multi-level parking facility, Advocate General’s office, staff quarters, annexe building and other essential structures.

Addressing the gathering, CJI Surya Kant said that digitisation of judicial records and data would make the system more user-friendly and enhance access to justice for the poor, marginalised and vulnerable sections of society.

He stressed the importance of bridging the digital divide to ensure an inclusive justice system.

On the occasion, he also launched the Electronic Annual Confidential Report (e-ACR) of the Patna High Court, describing it as a major step forward in judicial administration.

Referring to Bihar’s rich historical legacy, the Chief Justice said that Nalanda University was not merely an architectural marvel but a global hub of open debate, rational thinking and knowledge exchange.

He added that ancient Pataliputra symbolised not only power but also public welfare and administrative excellence.

Justice Surya Kant remarked that the Patna High Court today stands as a strong centre for the promotion of constitutional values, freedom and judicial rights.

Highlighting the importance of the proposed auditorium and hospital building, he said the auditorium would serve as a vital platform for judicial dialogue and deliberation, while the hospital building reflects the reality that justice is delivered by humans, not machines.

He underlined that healthcare is crucial for judges and court staff who work under constant pressure.

“The true essence of justice lies in giving voice to the most vulnerable and ensuring timely justice to those in need,” he said.

Supreme Court Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, speaking on the occasion, said justice should never be delayed and that infrastructure constraints must not become an excuse for compromising justice.

He praised the Patna High Court for delivering quality justice despite limited resources.

Justice Rajesh Bindal described courts as “temples of justice” and said strong infrastructure plays a vital role in expediting judicial processes.

He also spoke about the positive changes taking place in Bihar.

In his welcome address, Acting Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, Justice Sudhir Kumar Singh, said the total cost of the seven projects is approximately Rs 320 crore.

He added that modern infrastructure would make the judicial system more effective and faster.



