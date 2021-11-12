Boulders fell on Kothavalasa Kirandul line in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Railway traffic came to a halt at Chimidipalli 66th line as boulders fall along Kothavalasa Kirandul line due to incessant rains on Friday.

The incident happened between Chimidipalli and Borraguhalu railway stations. Traffic came to a standstill and power lines got severed.

Restoration work is in progress and is expected to take a while, according to railway officials.