TUDA chairman inspects Settipalli lands

Tirupati: TUDA Chairman Diwakar Reddy on Saturday inspected lands and areas proposed for development in Settipalli. He said that their goal is to turn the surrounding areas of Tirupati as model colonies, in line with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's vision.

He said that TUDA will focus on underground drainage, wide roads, and green spaces in Settipalli to provide better living standards for residents.

Later, he discussed plans with TUDA engineering officials. He warned that strict action will be taken against encroachers of government and TUDA properties. People should stay alert against unauthorized layouts, he added.