Boulders roll off killing pregnant woman and a child in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: In a gory wall collapse incident, a mother and her son died in Visakhapatnam at Ganapathinagar in the 59th ward.

Boulders rolled down the hill and fell on her house, collapsing the retaining wall on Sunday night.

Kargi Ramalakshmi (24), a pregnant woman, and her two-year-old child Kargi Gnaneshwar were killed as the wall fell on them.

West constituency MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu) visited the spot and conveyed his deepest condolences to the family of the bereaved. He also said that the government will extend possible support to the family.

He directed the authorities to take immediate relief measures in the flood-hit areas and other places affected due to heavy rains since Sunday due to low pressure.