Chief Minister YS Jagan to visit Vizag tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Visakhapatnam on October 23. As part of the itinerary, the flight will reach Visakhapatnam airport at 4.45 pm on Saturday.



During his visit to the port city, the Chief Minister will launch various projects of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation and Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority.

A new flyover at NAD junction and VMRDA Smart City Park are some of the projects which will be inaugurated by the CM.

Later, Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in the wedding of Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmasree's daughter.

Ahead of the CM's visit, district collector A Mallikarjuna, police commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha, municipal commissioner G Srijana inspected the arrangements made for the visit.

The Chief Minister will depart Visakhapatnam Airport the same day at 7.10 pm.