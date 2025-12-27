City police detect 53 property cases in Nov

Visakhapatnam: The city police cracked 53 property offence cases November month, informed City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi. Briefing the media here on Friday, he mentioned that the city police have arrested 65 property offenders involved in different crimes.

About 355.24 grams of gold ornaments, 2,164.42 grams of silver ware, 5 two-wheelers and a total of worth Rs 1.01 crore properties were recovered by the police, the CP informed. He mentioned that 70 property offences were reported in last month.

Apart from property cases, the CP informed that 502 missing mobiles worth Rs 75.3 lakh were also recovered.

He stated that special teams were formed for detection of property offences. The teams used technical methods, investigated the cases from different perspectives.

As part of preventive measures, he mentioned that 213 CC cameras were installed across the city and 253 crime awareness meetings were held by the crime wing officers to create awareness among the public. Special patrolling at crime prone areas was conducted with crime teams during day and night times, he added.