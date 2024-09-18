Cleanliness campaign needs increased attention: Ganta

Visakhapatnam: Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao reiterated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been recognised as the most powerful country.

Speaking at the Swachh Bharat programme organised by GVMC at Sagar Nagar beach on the occasion of Prime Minister’s birthday celebrations here on Tuesday, the MLA mentioned that a healthy society can be built by keeping the surroundings clean.

He also said that the ‘International Day of Yoga’ has become popular because of Modi’s initiative.

Cleanliness drives like ‘Swachh Bharat’ should be carried out continuously, he opined. Srinivasa Rao informed that a plan has been drawn up for the development of the 45-km beach between Visakhapatnam and Bhogapuram.

Further, the MLA explained that entertainment zones, children’s play arenas and eaters zones on the beach will be developed soon.

As many as 250 GVMC sanitation workers worked in adverse conditions for 11 days at a stretch during the Vijayawada floods. They were referred to as ‘real heroes’. As a token of their hard work, they were felicitated during the programme.

Later, a cleaning programme was taken up on the beach. GVMC zonal commissioner Sailaja Valli, alliance leaders Korada Rajababu and Panchakarla Sandeep participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, the PM’s birthday was celebrated with fervour at the BJP party office. A mega blood donation camp was held on the occasion. Visakhapatnam north constituency MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju said the PM’s governance grabs global attention. “A number of programmes are planned out for the next 15 days marking the PM’s birthday celebrations,” the MLA informed.

As part of ‘Swachta Hi Seva’, Anakapalli District Collector took part in a rally. In line with the campaign, a fortnight long activities will be carried out in the district. Through the platform, awareness will be built among people about maintaining their surroundings clean, said District collector Vijaya Krishnan. Among others, Anakapalli MLA Konathala Ramakrishna and district officials took part.

Officials of Airport Authority of India (AAI) along with CISF organised a cleanliness drive at Marripalem Rythu Bazaar. The idea is to allot 100 hours for the drive and promote cleanliness among communities, the Visakhapatnam Airport director Raja Reddy.