  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Cleanliness drive towards cleaner and healthier India

Cleanliness drive towards cleaner and healthier India
x
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: As part of 'Swachhta Pakhwada 2024' celebrations, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (Aviation Service) organised a beach cleanliness...

Visakhapatnam: As part of 'Swachhta Pakhwada 2024' celebrations, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (Aviation Service) organised a beach cleanliness drive at RK Beach on Saturday.

Highlighting the importance of maintaining a clean environment, SK Bhole, Controller of Explosives, PESO, spoke about the importance of ‘clean India, healthy India.’

Mohd Ibran, chief installation manager (Retail) and Srinath Yerragadda, chief manager (Retail) addressed the gathering.

Aswin George, station manager (Aviation- BPCL) administered the swachhta pledge on the occasion.

The event witnessed participation of over 100 people.

BPCL, a public sector undertaking, has been carrying out swachhta campaigns during the first fortnight of July for the past nine years to spread awareness on cleanliness under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

As part of the drive, the company officials organised Swachhta awareness programmes at MPPEM School, Cheedivalasa and GVMC Primary School, Trinadhapuram earlier this month.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X