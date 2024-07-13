Cleanliness drive towards cleaner and healthier India

Visakhapatnam: As part of 'Swachhta Pakhwada 2024' celebrations, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (Aviation Service) organised a beach cleanliness drive at RK Beach on Saturday.

Highlighting the importance of maintaining a clean environment, SK Bhole, Controller of Explosives, PESO, spoke about the importance of ‘clean India, healthy India.’

Mohd Ibran, chief installation manager (Retail) and Srinath Yerragadda, chief manager (Retail) addressed the gathering.

Aswin George, station manager (Aviation- BPCL) administered the swachhta pledge on the occasion.

The event witnessed participation of over 100 people.

BPCL, a public sector undertaking, has been carrying out swachhta campaigns during the first fortnight of July for the past nine years to spread awareness on cleanliness under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

As part of the drive, the company officials organised Swachhta awareness programmes at MPPEM School, Cheedivalasa and GVMC Primary School, Trinadhapuram earlier this month.