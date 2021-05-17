CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should change his vindictive attitude: Vishnu Kumar Raju

Visakhapatnam: BJP State vice-president and former MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju pointed out that it is not appropriate to arrest politicians who expose failures in the system. Referring to the recent arrest of Narsapur MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju by the Crime Investigation Department of Andhra Pradesh, the BJP leader opined that it is inappropriate to register cases of sedition against those who bring out lapses in the government.



Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Vishnu Kumar Raju advised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to change his attitude at least now. "If an MP is meted out with such a treatment, imagine what would be the fate of common people," he wondered.

He demanded justice for the Narsapur MP and added that the medical examination should be conducted by private doctors and not by the government doctors. The former MLA alleged all the systems across the State had collapsed under YS Jagan's rule and not a single industry came forward to invest in AP.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the vaccination programme and oxygen supply which has become inaccessible to the people in the State and many patients continue to die due to oxygen deprivation.

Vishnu Kumar Raju opined that the State would recover if the Chief Minister submitted his resignation and handed over the responsibilities to his wife YS Bharathi.