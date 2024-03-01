CMR launches its 30th showroom at Hayathnagar

Visakhapatnam: The largest textile trading company in Telugu states CMR shopping mall inaugurated its 30th showroom in Hayathnagar by LB Nagar MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy.

Chairman of Vajram Constructions Private Limited Kola Anjaneyulu was the first purchaser in the new showroom.

Speaking on the occasion, founder chairman of the CMR Group Mavuri Venkata Ramana said his organisation has been patronised by the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the past 40 years. Customers can receive a world-class experience at the new shopping mall, he added.

CMR Managing Director Mavuri Mohan Balaji said that the mall offers all kinds of varieties and designs to suit shoppers of various age groups.

Film stars Ashika Ranganath and Amritha Aiyer were a special attraction at the inaugural ceremony.

Hayathnagar corporator Kallem Navajeen Reddy, George Group of Institutions director Adimulapu Vishal and K Dhana Lakshmi were present.