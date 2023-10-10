CNS Admiral R Hari Kumar addresses Station Commanders

Visakhapatnam: Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar along with Kala Hari Kumar arrived in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday for a two-day visit to Eastern Naval Command.

Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, ENC Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar interacted with the CNS and briefed him on the progress of ongoing major operational issues and projects in the command.

During the visit, the CNS addressed the Station Commanders' workshop being held for the first time in Visakhapatnam and participated in other engagements.

The second edition of the Station Commanders workshop, an assembly of all the Station Commanders across the navy who provide administrative and functional support to Operational units, commenced in Visakhapatnam on Monday. The three-day workshop registered an attendance of over 100 delegates representing all naval stations as well as officers from the Naval Headquarters and all Command Headquarters.

During his visit to the Eastern Fleet, Admiral R Hari Kumar participated in 25th anniversary celebrations of INS Kora and interacted with the ships' company of Eastern Fleet ships and attended the traditional Barakhana. This event was of particular significance as both the CNS and the CinC, are the former Commanding Officers of INS Kora.

Marking the occasion of ‘World Mental Health Day’, the CNS addressed the naval community and defence civilians, emphasising the importance and benefits of maintaining sound mental health.

The Chief of Naval Staff inaugurated a state-of-the-art emergency diesel generator facility at Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam. The facility is capable of providing 7.5 MW of emergency power backup to all ships, submarines, industrial centres at Naval Dockyard, and critical consumers in Naval Base during natural calamities or prolonged shutdown of the grid.

Later, the CNS interacted with the defence civilian workforce at Naval Dockyard.

On Wednesday, the Chief of Naval Staff will be interacting with officers, sailors, and DSC jawans and inaugurating a defence civilian accommodation block with 16 dwelling units at Pallava Park and an officers' transit accommodation block with 36 dwelling units in Visakhapatnam.